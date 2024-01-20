Royal Bank of Canada Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$32.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Parex Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

PXT stock opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.80.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.34. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 49.11%. The business had revenue of C$515.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 5.4861407 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 1,120 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.80 per share, with a total value of C$30,016.00. In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$40,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,016.00. Insiders have bought a total of 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $78,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

