Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.73.

NYSE:BSX opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

