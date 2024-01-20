Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

ROST stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.32.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

