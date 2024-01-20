Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $303.45 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

