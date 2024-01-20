Robert W. Baird Upgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TGI opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 189,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,919 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 75,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

