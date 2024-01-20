Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

