Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$42.72 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$35.98 and a 1-year high of C$48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.28, for a total value of C$646,861.05. Insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,406 over the last three months. 7.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

