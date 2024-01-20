Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 9,528 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Ziff Davis accounts for about 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.93% of Ziff Davis worth $27,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZD stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,634. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

