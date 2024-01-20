Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,796,000. TKO Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $77.55. 1,056,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,674. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.