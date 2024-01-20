Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,441 shares during the period. Establishment Labs comprises 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.43% of Establishment Labs worth $18,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,482,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy bought 2,250 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $214,053. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Establishment Labs stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 381,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,897. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.