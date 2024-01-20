Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.63% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8,373.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $72.52. 95,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,750. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

