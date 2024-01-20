Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.90. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 246,434 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,293,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 1,098,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 60.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 921,186 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,552,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 585,999 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.