Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.41% of Republic Services worth $182,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

