Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 12.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RTO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.10. 588,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

