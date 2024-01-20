RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) EVP David E. Marra Sells 1,000 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RNR opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.51.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($9.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

Get Our Latest Report on RenaissanceRe

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.