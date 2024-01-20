Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

