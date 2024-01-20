Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regions Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

