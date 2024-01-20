Red Tortoise LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $56.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

