Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

