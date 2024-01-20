Raymond James Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $275.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.58.

Shares of UNP opened at $239.26 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average is $221.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

