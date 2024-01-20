Raymond James Analysts Give Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) a C$137.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$137.00 target price on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $13.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$122.25.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PD stock opened at C$74.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.96. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 11.754386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.