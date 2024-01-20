Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

METC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.