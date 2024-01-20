Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.40. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

