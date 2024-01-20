Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.40. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Further Reading
