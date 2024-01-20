Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $421.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $275.71 and a 52-week high of $421.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

