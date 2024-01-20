Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $70.04 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

