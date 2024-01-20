Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $611.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $276.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

