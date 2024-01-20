Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$1.93. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 573,039 shares trading hands.
Pulse Seismic Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$99.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.10 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0340309 EPS for the current year.
Pulse Seismic Dividend Announcement
About Pulse Seismic
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
