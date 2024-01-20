Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Down 4.7%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 89,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 820,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

