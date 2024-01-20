ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital raised ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.72.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

