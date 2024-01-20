Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $164.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $347.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

