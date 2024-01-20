ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PRA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $20.06.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $3,242,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 1.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

