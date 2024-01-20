Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $313,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,568,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,207.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,900.99 and a 1-year high of $7,267.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6,696.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,290.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $118.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

