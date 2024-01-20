Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $162,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Shares of QCOM opened at $151.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

