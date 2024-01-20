Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 617,956 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,619,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 617,956 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Schlumberger worth $269,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SLB opened at $49.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

