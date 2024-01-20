Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 386,372 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 386,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Medtronic worth $246,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 104,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 295,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

