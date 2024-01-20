Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Verisk Analytics worth $340,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $240.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.62 and a 200-day moving average of $236.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

