Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 273,814 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 273,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $253,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

SHW stock opened at $304.02 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

