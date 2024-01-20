Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $165.81 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,148 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Hormel Foods worth $165,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 219.8% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.67 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

