Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Charles Schwab worth $317,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

