Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 162,385 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $163,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

