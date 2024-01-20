Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities dropped their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 66.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Primo Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Primo Water by 374.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 231,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

