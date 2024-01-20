Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 653944879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PREM

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

About Premier African Minerals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £51.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.