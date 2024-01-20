PotCoin Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $124.41 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00171150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00015607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009570 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

