Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Decreased by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,320 shares during the period. Popular makes up about 4.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Popular worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Popular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Popular by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.33. 318,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,584. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $82.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

