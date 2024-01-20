PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,727,000 after acquiring an additional 119,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,328,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 728,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $92,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after buying an additional 985,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,165,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,318,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,200 shares of company stock worth $1,951,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

