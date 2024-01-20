PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

