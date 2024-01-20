PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,486 AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPI stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.87. 1,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

