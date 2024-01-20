PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %

LLYVK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. 228,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,594. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

