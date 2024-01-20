PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %
LLYVK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. 228,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,594. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
