Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

PM stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

