Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $126.12 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

